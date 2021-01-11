Betty Jeane Cunningham, age 95, of Tipton, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, at IU Tipton Hospital.

She was born Feb. 12, 1925, at Tipton, to Lawrence and Ella (Miller) Shupperd.

She graduated from Tipton High School then completed two years of college taking business administration courses.

She married Paul Griesel in 1946. He preceded her in death in 1974. In 1978 she married Wilbert A. Cunningham who preceded her in death in 2013.

She enjoyed her role as a homemaker that included being a wife, mother and grandmother.

Betty was an active member of Cicero Christian Church, the Indianapolis Art League and a volunteer for Channel 20. She was an artist whose medium was water color and acrylic landscapes. One of the art classes in which she was enrolled required a self portrait that she found was a difficult task. Gaining confidence, she later painted a portrait of her grandson. Leisure time would find her reading, knitting or sewing.

She is survived by a son, Scott (Donna) Griesel of Windfall; sisters, Linda Burkhardt and Gwen Morris, both of Tipton; a grandson, Todd (Vicki) Griesel of Tipton; and great-grandchildren, Jessica Griesel and Cole Griesel, both of Tipton.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was also preceded in death by a son, Jay Martin Griesel.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cicero Christian Church, 1715 Stringtown Pike in Cicero, with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of the services. Burial will occur at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438-4510.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel where you may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.