

ALEXANDRIA – Walker Cress, 92 of Alexandria, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 7, 2021, with in the company of his loving family.

Walker was born in Pennington Gap, Vir., on Dec. 22, 1928, and was the son of Morgan and Ida Mae (Stewart) Cress.

He married Reva (Rowland) Cress on Feb. 25, 1947 and she preceded him in death on Dec. 8, 2008.

He was retired in 1985 from General Motors, Anderson after 41 years of service. He was a member of the Vermillion Friends Church.

Walker was a loving father and grandfather and a devoted Christian. His life touched so many others, and he was often referred to as simply good man who loved his family and his Lord.

Those left to carry on his legacy of love are his children, Chris (Becky) Cress, Janice (Phil) Webb, Lora Beeman and Lisa Cress; a brother, Elver Cress. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Reva; a son, Otis Cress; grandchildren, Nathen Cress and John Humphries; and great-grandchildren, Victoria Richards and Karson Cress.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Whetsel Funeral Service from 6 to 8 p.m.

A private graveside service will take place later. Burial will be in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vermillion Friends Church. Evelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored to care for Walker and serve the Cress family once again.

For online condolences and to share a memory go to Walker’s tribute page on www.whetselfuneralservice.com