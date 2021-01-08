

ALEXANDRIA – Valerie Paulette Dyer, 64, of Alexandria, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Community Hospital, Anderson after an extended illness.

Paulette was born in Greenfield on July 28, 1956 and was the daughter of Raymond and Georgette (Cole) Gruel.

On July 20, 1974, she married Tracy Dyer who preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 2010.

She was a loving mother and grandmother; she was about the family. She enjoyed their time together. She was avid camper and loved traveling and rock hunting. Paulette hobby was making jewelry from rocks she found in mines that she visited on her vacation trips. She frequently attended the War of 1812 reenactments that her son, Brian, participated in and was always ready a ride the motorcycle with Ron.

Left to carry on her legacy of love are her children, Brian (Carrie) Dyer and Darren (Kylie) Dyer; her sisters, Claudette Wihebrink and Georgette (Bill) Lucas; and her special companion, Ron Vandevender. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Tecumseh, Kaya, Tenley, Kamden and Kendrick.

A private family gathering will take place and burial of cremains will be at a later date.

