

ELWOOD – Kenneth R. “Kenny” Clark, age 77 and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a brief illness.

He was born March 7, 1943, in Elwood, the son of Ray and Wilma (Havens) Clark.

Kenny graduated from Alexandria High School in 1961. He worked in the maintenance department at State Plating, Inc. in Elwood for more than 40 years and retired in 2002.

Kenny was a vintage and classic car enthusiast and was known for his ability to fix cars and almost anything for anybody. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his dogs and he was devoted to caring for his family. Kenny was regularly seen driving his white Chevy truck all around Elwood. He also enjoyed camping, boating, watching NASCAR and traveling. Kenny will be greatly missed.

Family members left behind to cherish their memories are his former spouse and companion of 40 years, Susan (Cloud) Clark of Elwood; son, Eric Clark (Lisa Haughn) of Bradenton, Fla.; three step-sons, Davy Giselbach, Joey Giselbach and Raymond Giselbach; siblings, Charles (wife Terry) Clark of Weldon, Calif. and Darlene (Clark) Ellis of Marion; eight grandchildren, Bridgette, Nicholas, Eric, Jennifer, Danny J., Angie, Ashley and Steven; and several nieces and nephews.

Kenny was preceded in death by both his parents; son, Kevin Clark in 2002; uncle and aunt, Jack and Martha Mae Brown; and beloved dog, Daisy.

A private family visitation will take place at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Cremation will follow and a graveside committal service and burial of Kenny’s ashes will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 1, 2021, at the Elwood City Cemetery with Pastor Rodney Ellis of the First Missionary Baptist Church officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

