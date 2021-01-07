Robert L. Hickerson



ALEXANDRIA – Robert L. “Robbie” Hickerson, 49, of Alexandria, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at his sister’s residence following an extended illness.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1971 in Anderson to Floyd and Barbara (Blockson) Hickerson and had resided in Alexandria all of his lifetime.

Robbie was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School with the Class of 1991.

He loved being with family and friends. He enjoyed spending time on his computer.

Survivors include his mother, Barbara J. Hickerson of Alexandria; a brother, James (April) Hickerson of Alexan-dria; sister, Debra (Tom) Weaver of Alexandria; four nieces, Shelbi Hickerson, Shyli Hickerson, Britney Hickerson and Meghan Weaver; two nephews, Shawn (Jessica) Ball and Drew (Shelby) Ball; special friends, Connie and Mike Cox and Dwayne Kerr.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Graveside services honoring Robbie’s life and legacy will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Park View Cemetery, 1101 South Park Avenue (State Road 9).

Current Indiana mandates allows for no more than 25 in attendance, social distancing and appropriate facial masking.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Owens Funeral Home has been entrusted with Robbie’s arrangements.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com