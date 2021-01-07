

Martha L. Davis, 99, of Frankton, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Northview Health and Living in Anderson following a long, fulfilling life.

She was born Oct. 8, 1921 in Geneva, the daughter of George and Mable (Buck-master) Myers.

Martha was a 1939 graduate of Decatur High School. She later attended Ball State College School of Nursing and became a registered nurse.

She married the love of her life, Mulford “Muff” Davis on Sept. 7, 1946, and they shared over 74 years of marriage together until his passing just one month ago.

Martha worked as a registered nurse at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood for many years and retired in 1984. She also formerly worked at Veteran’s Hospital in Lexington, Ky. and Porter Hospital in Valparaiso, Ind.

Martha was a devoted member of the Frankton Christian Church. She also formerly served on the Board of Directors of the Visiting Nurses Association of Central Indiana and was a former member of Delta Theta Tau sorority.

The Davis’ lived most of their life in Frankton where they raised their family and were active in the community. More than anything, Martha enjoyed caring for her home and family. Her family finds comfort knowing that Martha and Muff have been reunited in Heaven.

Martha’s family includes son, Phil (wife Tami) Davis of rural Frankton; daughter, Deborah Davis (husband Paul Nailor) both of Hamil-ton; five grandchildren, Jeff Davis, Brian Davis, Lindsay Gossett, Kathleen Brian, and Elizabeth Kissinger; three stepgrandchildren, Tara Flack, Kristen Nailor, and Trisha Mupfudze; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Muff Davis on Dec. 5, 2020; sister, Eula L. Hughes; brother, L. Dale Myers; and daughter-in-law, Ava (Camp-bell) Davis.

Cremation will take place, and a combined graveside memorial service will take place for Martha and Muff Davis in the spring at the Elwood City Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted for Muff by the U.S. Army and V.F.W. honor guard.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton Library.

