

ALEXANDRIA – Harold B. Rector, 88, passed away Jan. 5, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born on July 17, 1932 in Muncie to Elmer and Sarah (House)Rector.

He was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the Class of 1950.

He was a tool maker for Delco-Remy for 45.1 years, retiring in 1995.

He was a 50-year member of the Anderson Moose Lodge #150, where he held the Pilgrim of the Order Degree and was a State Officer for over 30 years. He was a member of Fellowship Masonic Lodge #681 and Alexandria Eagles Lodge #1771.

Survivors include his wife, Jane (Fink) Rector, whom he married Feb. 28, 1953; two sons, Harold Wayne Rector and Randy Rector, of Anderson; daughter, Cathy Sharpe of Alexandria; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ernie Rector of Summitville and Galelynn Rector of Arizona; a sister, Lois Pettigrew of Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Julia Ann Rector; and siblings, Earl, Lloyd, Marvin, Lowell, Richard, Beulah, Betty and Martha.

Services honoring Harold’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria with Pastor Jerry Young officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and also on Monday starting at noon prior to the service. The Fellowship Masonic Lodge will conduct memorial services at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. The Alexandria Eagles Lodge will conduct memorial services at 12:45 p.m. Monday prior to the services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Heart Fund of the Moose Lodge, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson, IN 46012 or the Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, Ky. 40555-5911

