

ORESTES – Candace Eileen Smothers, 71, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Community Hospital of Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born on May 22, 1949, in Greencastle, Ind., the daughter of Burl and Mildred (Osborn) Flint.

She graduated from Fillmore High School in 1967. Candace went on to attend nursing school at Purdue University.

She worked for JC Penny, the Greencastle Gas Company, Franklin College, in nursing care at Putnam County Hospital, and went on to retire in 1988 from Putnam County where she served as the Marion Township Trustee.

Candace was a member of the Orestes Christian Church.

She loved her church and participating in various duties. Candace enjoyed crafting with flowers and jewelry, genealogy, and was very creative. Time spent with her family was very precious to Candace, especially that spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Smothers, whom she married Aug. 6, 1967; daughter, Melody Young of Sweetser; son, Shawn Smothers of Greencastle; four grandchildren, Morgen (Dustin) Belcher, Jeffrey (Anna) Young, Chase (Kayla) Smothers, and Ethan Young; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Tina Flint of Ogden and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Candace was preceded in death by her great-grandparents; grandparents; parents; and her brother, James Buis.

Private family services will be held and a public Celebration of Life will take place at a later date to be announced. Interment will be in Marion National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Orestes Christian Church, 17 W. Oak St., Orestes, Ind. 46063.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Candace and serve the Smothers family. on-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com