Lela Jane Buttry



Lela Jane “Janie” Buttry, 82, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

She was born in Elwood on Feb. 16, 1938, the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Wertz) Bangle.

On Nov. 20, 1993 she married Jerry Buttry and they shared 27 years of marriage together.

Janie retired on April 1, 2000, from Indiana Farmers Mutual Insurance Company after 42 years of service.

She was a long time member of the Frankton First United Methodist Church, a member of Landon Guild in Elwood, and a member of the Frankton Lions Club.

She enjoyed going to the park.

Janie will be sadly missed and loving remembered by her family and friends.

Janie is survived by her husband, Jerry Buttry; step-son, Jack (Carlee Jones) Buttry; stepdaughter, Nancy (husband Mark) Waples; eight grandchildren, Nich-olaus Buttry, Kirsten Buttry, Leela Buttry, Noah Buttry, Jared Buttry, Reece (Leanna) Waples, Ashton Waples, and Lauren Waples; a great-grandchild, Silas Waples; and special friends, Joettta and Steve Sprague.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Bangle.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, Janie’s family has chosen to have private family services to honor her. Those services will be held at Dunnichay Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 with Pastor Bob Preusz of the Frankton First United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton United Methodist Church Building Fund, Landon Guild, or St. Vincent Mercy Hospital Foundation through the funeral home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com