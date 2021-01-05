

ORESTES – Kevin M. Patrick, 62, Orestes, passed away on Jan. 2, 2021 at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1958 in New London, Conn. to Darl Paul and June (Benight) Patrick and was a registered Cherokee Indian in heritage.

He was a graduate of Avon High School with the class of 1976 and he later attended college for three years.

He served his country during the Iran-Iraq war and was honorably discharged in 1983 with rank of EM 2nd class. After his discharge, he was a contractor for nuclear power plants around the country.

He is survived by his wife, Mirinda (Harper) Patrick whom he married Sept. 28, 2002; two sons, Nathan Simpson of Alexandria and Clyde Simpson III of Elwood; his father, Darl Patrick of Albuquerque, N.M.; two sisters, Christy Kissner of Indianapolis and Cheryl Howe in Magna, Utah; three granddaughters; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, June Scheumann and a grandson.

Private family services will take place followed by cremation. Inurnment will take place in columbarium at the Marion National Cemetery. A public celebration of Kevin’s life will be announced in the future by the family.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with Kevin’s care and service arrangements.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the ICU staff at Community Hospital in Anderson and the Veteran’s Administration Hospital staff who gave excellent care to Kevin for the past 1 ½ years while he was fighting his leukemia.

