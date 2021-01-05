

SUMMITVILLE – Jerry Keith Brummet, 82, of Summitville, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021 at Community Hospital in Anderson.

He was born on July 15, 1938 to Ora and Mildred (Coburn) Brummet.

He began his career in the U.S. Navy. Most of his years were spent working at GM-Fisher Body in Marion where he retired in 1998. He was also the Fire Chief in Summitville for many years.

He was a member of the Van Buren Township Advisory Board, a Past Master for the Masonic Lodge #635, a member of American Legion Post 0313, and a member of the Eastern Star. He was a member of the Summitville Christian Church and the Alexandria First Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, LaVenda (Schultz) Brummet whom he married on June 5, 1960; two children, Annette Massey and Gregory Brummet, both of Fairmount; five grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; siblings, Shirley Criss of Elwood and Lois McCormick of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Herbert Brummet, Kathryn Dickerson, Jean Morehead, Vera Loyd, Vernon Brummet, and Charles Brummet.

Graveside service will take place on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville. Pastor Julia Bratton will officiate. Masonic Memorial Rites and military honors will also take place at the graveside.

In accord with Indiana State mandates, social distancing and appropriate facial masking will be observed.

Memorial contributions are suggested to name to any of the following: Summitville Fire Department, 813 East Mill Street, Summitville, IN 46070, Madison-Grant Athletic Department, 11700 SE 00 W, Fairmount, IN 46928 or Alexandria First Christian Church, 215 West Berry Street, Alexandria, In 46001.

Owens-Noffze Funeral Home in Summitville has been entrusted with Jerry’s care and service arrangements.

On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com