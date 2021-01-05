

ANDERSON – Jacob C. Hoover, of Anderson, died peacefully at his home on Dec. 30, 2020, at 96-years-young.

Born May 23, 1924, in Arcadia, to Claude and Olive Hoover, Jake spent many years managing the family farm before opening JC Hoover & Associates in 1959. Dedicated to building relationships and helping people hear, Jake owned and operated the business for more than 50 years, welcoming his son, Hal into the business as an audiologist in 1972. Together, Jake and Hal cared about their patients and the community they served. Always helping others, JC Hoover and Associates sponsored numerous local youth teams, community events and other organizations that were dear to the family. Known for his kindness and generosity, Jake built a wonderful legacy giving to his areas of passion.

An avid sportsman and musician, Jake had a long history of athletic accomplishments, playing on the well-noted 1942 Tipton Blue Devils basketball team with his brothers, Ned and Larry. Later in life, he could be found playing golf on various courses throughout Indiana and Florida. His first hole in one was scored locally at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Anderson. In addition to his numerous sports that he enjoyed, he had a love and passion for music and was the drummer with The Tru Tones as well as filled in for many other local musicians. Being a former drummer, his love for music and the arts, led him to open the Jake Hoover Studio through his Anderson church, Central Christian, where he was a member for over 60 years.

Other memberships included the Edgewood County Club, Elks Club and the Indiana Hearing Alliance where he was a lifetime member. For many years, he served as an officer for both the state and international hearing associations. He was honored as a Kentucky Colonel for his philanthropic contributions. He also supported his local Chamber of Commerce as a member for many years. In addition, he enjoyed traveling to many countries and experiencing many cultures and customs. Yet, he always felt comfort upon returning to his Indiana roots.

Jake was a loving man, so proud of his family. He is proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Ned and Larry Hoover; first wife, Ilene Smith; second wife, Dorothy Biggs Knotts; and third wife, Betty White Chevalier.

He is survived by his dear friend and companion of 11 years, Miriam Clanin; his son, Hal Hoover spouse Amy of Cicero; step-daughters, Sandra Hoover of Muncie and Linda Perkins of Muncie, Sheri Soloway of Michigan and Greg Chevalier of South Carolina; grandchildren, Alex Hoover (Amanda), Emily Wolfington (Josh); Ryan Cox (Barry), Meredith Selby; Laura Perkins, Eric Perkins (Nicole), Brent Soloway, Eric Soloway, Sean Chevalier, Andrew Chevalier, and Katie Golas; and five great-grandchildren, Josh, Gabrielle, Rylie, Jace and Turner.

Many thanks to Cassandra Stuffel and her daughter, Chloe for all their help and encouragement.

Due to COVID, we will have a private family service officiated by Father Ryan Cox. In the spring, the family will host a celebration of life. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church or a charity of your choice.

www.loosecares.com