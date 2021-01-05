

Glenn Scott Musick, 58, of Elwood passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

He was born in Anderson on Sept. 28, 1962 to Gene and Joyce (Saubert) Musick.

Glenn married Nannete LeMay on Aug. 4, 2002 and she survives.

Glenn was a truck driver, currently driving for KBT Enterprises in Fishers.

He was a graduate of Frankton High School with the Class of 1981.

Glenn loved muscle cars and at one time he had owned a Plymouth Roadrun-ner and a Chevy Nova. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Indianapolis Colts!

Survivors besides his wife Nan include two sons, Brandon Musick of Indiana and Jeff Musick of Elwood; one sister, Loura Musick of South Bend and one brother, Allen Musick and wife Kelly of Virginia.

Following Glenn’s wishes the family has decided to not have any funeral services.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Musick family with Glenn’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Glenn’s honor may be made to Riley Children’s Founda-tion, 30 South Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, Ind. 46204.