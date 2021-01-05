Ellen Louise Powell

ALEXANDRIA – Ellen Louise (Cunningham) Powell, 91, Alexandria, entered in to rest on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Maple Knoll Village in Cincinnati, Ohio following an extended illness.

She was born on March 1, 1929 in Alexandria, Ind. to Ted and Mildred (Yelvington) Cunningham.

She was a South Bend resident for over 60 years, and had lived in Cincinnati for the past five years.

Ellen was a graduate of Milford High School with the class of 1947 and held a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Ball State University, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She continued her education by earning a Master’s degree from Indiana University.

Ellen owned and taught at her own preschool for over 10 years, book ended by teaching elementary and special education for the South Bend Community School Corporation for 24 years.

In addition to playing bridge with friends and neighbors, Ellen enjoyed being the honorary host of their South Bend neighborhood, whether it was treating and mentoring the children after school or anchoring the daily informal summertime driveway gatherings.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis E. Powell whom she married June 5, 1951; two sons, Jon Powell of San Diego, Calif. and Jan (Jamie) Powell of Fairfield, Ohio; daughter, Julie Zigler of St. Petersburg Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Shea Powell of Midcoast, Maine, Ryan Zigler (Emily) and Kyle Zigler of Noblesville, Ind., Adam Powell of Cincinnati, Ohio, Alexandra Powell and Zachary Powell, both of Fairfield, Ohio; sister-in-law, Jean Powell Barnhart of Arthur, Ill.; niece, Carolyn (Tony) Turner of Knoxville, Tenn.; and nephew, Dr. Stephen Denney (Anne) of Akron, Ohio.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dr. Michael Powell; a sister, Betty Ann Cunningham Denney; and brothers-in-law, Richard Denney and Bill Barnhart.

Private family entombment services will take place in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with Ellen’s care and service arrangements.

