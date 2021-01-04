

FRANKTON – Steven Cloid Hobbs, 69, of Frankton, passed away from a brief illness brought on by Covid complications on Dec. 31, 2020.

He was born on June 28, 1951, in Elwood to H. Dwight and Betty L. (Bitner) Hobbs.

Steve married Cheryl (Seastrand) on Dec. 5, 1975.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years; three daughters, Stephanie ( Shane) Sumpter of Westfield, Mindy (Jonathan) LaPierre of Frankton and Kinzie (Chad) Clevenger of Anderson; seven grandchildren that he adored, Emma and Logan Sumpter, Kelby and Kinley LaPierre, Kyndal, Kaceton and Preslee Clevenger; brother, Kerry (Eloise) Hobbs of Elwood; brother-in-law, Alan (Diana) Seastrand of Davenport, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve was a proud graduate of Frankton High School with the Class of 1969. He went on to graduate from Lincoln Tech and Ivy Tech.

Steve worked at Guide for 30 years before retiring on Oct. 3, 2003. He did not stay retired for long, he worked at Reynolds Farm Equipment in Anderson then went to working out of his garage. Steve worked on lawnmowers with his three grandsons under his wings, showing them the ropes at a very early age.

Steve was a member of the Frankton Jaycees, Elwood Elks, Alexandria Eagles and UAW #663.

He was a member of the first ever sectional championship baseball team in Frankon history in 1968. A life long resident of Frankton and loved by many. Steve is better known as Hobbsie, Crazy Cloid, Dad or PaPaw. Steve was always the life of the party and loved to dance. He also loved to sing but never knew the right words to the songs. Steve was a huge Frankton Eagles, Westfield Rocks, Bobby Knight, IU Basketball, Colts, Cubs and NASCAR fan. He coached all three of his daughters in softball and basketball. His daughters friends and teammates were like bonus daughters to him. Steve was an avid golfer and had a passion for cooking. He was an amazing cook and was famous for his pulled pork and donut Tuesday. Steve was always willing to help others and never met a stranger. He loved Miller Lite, his friends and his daycare families more than anything.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Kelby Cloid; granny Emma VanBuskirk, and father-in-law, Carl Seastrand.

Steve more than anything loved his family and lived life to the fullest. He leaves behind many special friends and Bernie’s won’t be the same. Steve’s smile and laughter will live in our hearts forever.

Funeral services for Steve will by Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home with Russell Brashear officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton. An Elks memorial service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions required social distancing and appropriate facial masking at all times.

In lieu of flowers it was Steve’s wishes to contribute to the Frankton High School Athletic Department.