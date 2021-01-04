

Robert T. Allen, 73, of Marion and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital following an extended illness.

Robert was born in Elwood on June 11, 1947, to the late Johnie and Beatrice (Lawson) Allen.

Robert served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a disabled veteran the remainder of his life. Robert was a happy lovable man with a very big heart.

Robert is survived by four brothers, Graydon Allen of Anderson, and David Allen and James Allen, both of Elwood and Walter Allen of Montana; sister, Rachel Allen of Elwood; his special family, the VanHoosier’s and several nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Johnie & Beatrice Allen and his wife Brenda Allen.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Grovelawn Cemetery in Pendleton with Pastor Steve Colter officiating.

Dunnichay Funeral Home of Elwood have been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com