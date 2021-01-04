Phyllis J. Hughes



TIPTON – Phyllis J. (James) Hughes was born on July 14, 1928 in Tipton, Ind. to Joshua and Dessie (Richards) James. She passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at the IU Health Tipton Hospital.

Though her given name was Phyllis, she always went by Jodie. She was blessed with a caring and giving heart, which she used fully throughout her life. Jodie was always caring for and giving to those she loved. She was happiest when she could gather family and friends and serve them a wonderful home cooked meal. It was her children’s pleasure to be able to do the same for her in her later years.

She graduated from Tipton High School in 1946.

She was married to Merrill E. Hughes on Sept. 8, 1946.

Jodie was a member of Kemp Methodist Church in Tipton and was involved in Jobs Daughters and Psi Iota Xi sorority in her younger years. She enjoyed being home and raising her children and enjoyed the many friends of her children who visited the Hughes household. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with great enthusiasm.

She is survived by children Jim (Ed Bond) Hughes of Altamonte Springs, Fla., Mike (Diana Green) Hughes of Franklin, Ind., Kristi (Greg) Henry of Westfield, Ind., and daughter-in-law Denise Hughes of Tipton. Surviving grandchildren are Cale Henry, Ryan (Brittany) Hughes, Jessie (Andrew) Sroka, Jordan (Lauren McKinley) Henry and Jack Hughes. Great grandchildren are Jaden, Carson, Piper, Reid and Teddy Hughes and Liam and Caden Sroka.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2012, Merrill Hughes; her son in 2014, Kevin Hughes; her brother Lowell James and her sister Frances James.

Services will be private due to Covid-19. The Rev. Andrea Leininger will preside with burial to follow in Arcadia Cemetery. The funeral will be live streamed at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8 and also recorded for watching later on Jodie’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kemp United Methodist Church at 228 North Main St., Tipton, Ind. 46072.