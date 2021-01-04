Kerry K. Drake



KEMPTON – Kerry Keith Drake, 75, of Kempton died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born in Kokomo on Dec. 24, 1945 to Ralph and Dena Ruth (Halley) Drake.

On April 18, 1992 he married Linda York and she survives. The couple enjoyed 28 years of marriage together watching their family grow.

He was a retired full-time member of the Indiana National Guard and had served proudly in the United States Marine Corps.

Kerry was a 1963 graduate of Prairie High School.

He attended church at several local churches including, Abundant Church in Koko-mo, First Assembly of God in Tipton, and Cornerstone Church in Kokomo. Kerry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching and cheering them on during their sporting events. He was their biggest fan.

In his spare time he loved fishing and took many Canadian fishing trips over the years. Kerry enjoyed spending time with his extended family. In his younger years he played several sports and later in life he played mainly golf. Although he had stepchildren and stepgrandchildren, he treated them as his own.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Corey Drake and wife Stephanie of Kokomo; stepchildren, Shawn Young and wife Kim of Florida, and Tracy Edwards and husband Richard of Indianapolis; a brother, Ralph Lee Drake and wife Janet of Greenwood; two sisters, Ruth Ellen Russell and husband Bob of Elgin, Ill. and Becky Martin of Frankfort.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Blake Oakley, Kayla Young, Zoe Young, Graci Young, Marty J. Edwards and wife Stacy, Lexi Geiger and husband Nathan, Lakye Deeter and husband Darrick; six great-grandchildren, Rayleigh Bo Geiger, Drake Geiger, Lucille Geiger, Maddie Edwards, Walton Deeter, and Abbott Deeter.

Kerry was preceded in death by one brother, Philip Drake.

With concern about the current pandemic, Kerry’s family has decided not to have any funeral service but instead will be planning a Celebration of Life later this year.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Kerry’s honor may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675 or the Humane Society of Tipton County, 403 Oak St., Tipton, Ind. 46072.