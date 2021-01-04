Joy M. Zarse



ALEXANDRIA – Joy M. (Summers) Zarse, 89, went home to be with her Lord from Providence of Anderson on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 following an extended illness.

She was born Sept. 1, 1931 in Brookston to John and Nelda (Rhyan) Summers and had lived in Alexandria most of her lifetime.

She was a graduate of Brookston High School.

On Sept. 19, 1951 she married Richard Leo Zarse. They moved to Alexandria in 1956 so Richard could accept a position as pharmacist at Bailey’s Drug Store.

Joy has been a long-time member of the Lutheran Church of Our Blessed Savior in Alexandria. She loved her church and was active in many church events down through the years. The greatest love of Joy’s life was fulfilling the roles of wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include a son, Richard (Kim) Zarse II of Alexandria; two daughters, Joy Lynn (Joel) Law of Carmel and Brenda (Stan) Daugherty of Pendleton; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, Harold Summers of Monticello; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Richard L. “Dick” Zarse in 2012; a brother, John Summers; and a granddaughter, Anna Caroline Kelly.

Services honoring Joy’s life, legacy and faith will take place at noon Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in the Lutheran Church of Our Blessed Savior, 309 W. Washington St., Alexandria with Pastor Kal Rissman officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church after 11 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service. A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. James Lutheran Cemetery in Reynolds, Ind.

Owens Funeral Home has been entrusted with Joy’s care and service arrangements

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial covering at all times.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Lutheran Church of Our Blessed Savior.

The Zarse family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the wonderful and caring staff at Keystone Woods Assisted Living and Providence of Anderson.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com