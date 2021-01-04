Donald R. Dawson



KEMPTON – Donald R. “Yogi” Dawson, 77, of rural Kempton, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at home.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1943 in Kokomo to Paul R. and Wilma J. (McIntire) Dawson.

He married LaDonna E. Landis on Nov. 20, 1966, and she survives. The couple enjoyed countless memories loving each other and raising a family together during their 54 years of marriage.

Yogi was a lifelong farmer, who loved tending the land. He also worked for Campbell Seed (later Total Seed Production) since 1993.

Yogi was a member of Normanda Christian Church.

He graduated from Prairie High School in 1961 and served in the National Guard.

Yogi was a 10-year 4-H member. He also helped with 4-H later as an adult and served as a member of the Tipton County 4-H Fair Board. During the Indiana State Fair he was a breed manager. Yogi also was a board member of Tamworth Swine Association.

He is survived by his wife, LaDonna; children, Angie Moore and husband JA of Atlanta, Ind., Marla McClatchie and husband Bryan of Avon, and Paige Chmielewski and husband Mark of Danville; sister, Linda Kelley and husband Mike of Sharpsville; grandchildren, Drew Moore (Morgan), Chloe Moore, Trevor Curran, James McClatchie (Alex), Jake McClatchie, Zarik Chmielew-ski, Dawson Chmielewski, Megan Chmielewski (Dal-ton). He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Cooper Moore, Liam McClatchie, and one due in February.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Dawson.

Yogi’s funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton with Steve Brown presiding. Burial will follow in the Normanda Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from noon until the time of service.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Yogi’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hilton Hobbs 4-H Livestock Scholarship at the Tipton County Foundation, P.O. Box 412, Tipton, Ind., 46072 or Normanda Christian Church, 8019 W. Division Road, Tipton, Ind. 46072.