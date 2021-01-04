Denise M. Piel



WINDFALL – Denise M. (DeFord) Piel, 61, of Windfall died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Riverview Health in Noblesville.

Denise was born in Tipton on Feb. 5, 1959 to Max C. and Barbara (Harding) DeFord.

She married her best friend, Mark Lee Piel on July 8, 1978 and they enjoyed 42 years together.

Denise was a graduate of Tipton High School with the Class of 1977.

She worked at Marsh while in high school and then later drove a school bus for Elwood Community Schools for 26 years from 1983-2009. After her bus driving career she worked with Mark on the farm and together they formed M & D Freezer Beef selling meat from their home and also at the Tipton Farmer’s Market.

She had most recently attended the Curtisville Christian Church and while growing up she was a member of the Methodist Church and was baptized there.

Denise loved baking and cooking and anything outdoors. She worked in her garden, tended her flowers, mowed and enjoyed canning her home-grown vegetables. She always had pets and loved animals rescuing several throughout her life.

Survivors besides her husband Mark include her mother, Barbara Angel and one sister, Donna Steele, both of Kokomo; an aunt, Shirley Braziel of Texas and her extended family, Larry (Janis) Piel of Tipton County, Gene (Karen Leisure) Piel of Elwood, Paul (Diana) Piel of Tipton County and Keith (Cheryl) Piel of Tipton County. She also has several nieces and nephews.

Denise was preceded in death by her father Max DeFord in April 1983 and her brother Doug DeFord in March 2006.

Private services are planned for Denise and she will be buried in Fairview Cemetery. Her funeral service will be taped and will be available for viewing on her obituary page Wednesday evening at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for the family.

Memorial donations in memory of Denise may be made to the Humane Society of Tipton County, 403 Oak Street, Tipton, Ind. 46072 or the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indiana-polis, Ind. 46278.