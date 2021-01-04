Delmas Stapleton



TIPTON – Delmas Leland Stapleton, 87, of Tipton died on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

He was born on Nov. 7, 1933 in Pennington Gap, Va. to Clifford and Cora Stapleton.

On Dec. 9, 1955, he married Sue Ann Law and she survives. The couple en-joyed 65 years together, raising three children along the way.

Delmas worked at Firestone for 36 years, retiring in 1990. He then worked at Cooper Home Furnishing, finishing his career at Dan Young in Tipton, working there for 26 years.

Delmas proudly served in the United States Army from 1956-1958.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sue; three children, Jeffrey Alan Stapleton and wife Sherry of Dayton, Ohio, Theresa Ann Garhart and husband David of Sharps-ville and Kevin Lee Stapleton and wife Valerie of Tipton; five siblings, Joycie Bond of Noblesville, Sue Ann Stapleton of Claremont, Fla., Denny Ray Stapleton and wife Wilma of Oregon, David Stapleton of South Carolina, and Lou Shelton and husband Garland of Alexandria. Delmas also has five grandchildren, Eric Elders, Elle Stapleton, Kyle Garhart, Samantha Stapleton and Colin Stapleton as well as one great-granddaughter, AnnMarie JoAn Garhart.

He was preceded in death by a stillborn granddaughter, Katrina Ann Garhart; three brothers, Marion Stapleton, John Stapleton and Kenneth Stapleton and a sister, Martha Jane Stapleton who died at birth.

A graveside funeral service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Union Cemetery in Hamilton County with Steve Brown presiding.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home and cemetery. The funeral will be recorded for watching later on Delmas’ obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Ind. 46240.