

ALEXANDRIA – Former Alexandria resident, Max W. Tulowitzky, 85, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at his residence in Peoria, Ariz., following an extended illness.

He was born on June 30, 1935, in Alexandria, to Eric and Leota (Goins) Tulowitzky. He was a graduate of Alexandria High School – Class of 1953.

He delivered newspapers when he was in the third grade and had worked at an Alexandria Supermarket and later he worked at Delco-Remy.

In 1957, he married Mary Imogene Gaither and they were married for 61 years until her passing in 2018.

He is survived by a son, Ty Tulowitzky of Alexandria; three grandchildren; a sister, Cherilyn Chafin of Alexandria; a brother, David Tulowitzky of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 61 years, Imogene (Gaither) Tulowitzky in 2018; a daughter, Tara Adams in 2013; a sister, Lolita Maddox; a brother, Duane Tulowitzky; and two brothers-in-law.

Services honoring Max’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene, 1401 S. Harrison St. Pastor Mark Diemer will officiate. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends at the church after noon on Tuesday.

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and facial masking at all events.

Max’s arrangements have been entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria

