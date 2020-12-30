TIPTON – Michael W. Heath, 67, of Tipton died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Clarksville, Ind. He had previously lived in the Nashville, Tenn. area for 30 years.

He was born in Tipton on May 28, 1953 to Boyd A. and Rita M. (Jones) Heath.

He was a professional painter and musician.

He was a member of the West Street Christian Church in Tipton and was a graduate of Tipton High School with the Class of 1971.

Survivors include one brother, Jeffrey A. Heath of Kokomo; one sister, Lisa S. (Heath) Arnold of Tipton; two granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by a son, Scott M. Heath.

No funeral services are planned. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Heath family with arrangements.

Memorial donations in Michael’s honor may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Tipton County, 341 W. Jefferson St., Tipton, Ind. 46072.