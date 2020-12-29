Tom Pyle, 86, of Tipton, and a life-long Tipton County resident, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at home.

Born on Dec. 16, 1934, in Sharpsville, he was the son of Eugene and Martha (Pfankuche) Pyle.

Tom married Ramona Thatcher and she preceded him in death.

Tom had worked at Syndicate Sales in Kokomo and for many years as a barber.

He was a graduate of Sharpsville High School and had served in the U.S. Air Force. He received his barber training in Indianapolis.

Survivors include one son, Jeffrey J. Pyle of Tipton and one grandson.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Sally Pyle Porter.

No funeral services are scheduled. After cremation, Tom will be laid to rest in Nevada Cemetery.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Pyle family.

Memorial contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois, 60674.