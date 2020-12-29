Timothy J. Boeger



ALEXANDRIA – Timothy J. “Tim” Boeger, 62, passed away on Friday Dec. 25, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1958 in Evansville to Arthur and Teresa (Unfried) Boeger and had resided in Alexandria for the past 25 years.

Tim was graduate of Yorkville High School with the Class of 1976.

He had worked at Red Gold in Orestes for five years. He was currently employed by Chewy Pet Products for the past two years.

He attended the Church at Broadway Park in Alexandria.

Survivors: three children, Veronica Boeger of Indiana-polis, Joseph Boeger of Anderson and Loretta Boeger of Summitville; five grandchildren; and the mother, Teresa (Obert) Viland of Sandwich, Ill.; four siblings, Bernard (Carol) Boeger of Newark, Ill., Diane (Wesley) Scott of Yorkville, Ill., Donna Franklin of Sugar Grove, Ill. and Bruce Boeger of Dekalb, Ill.; several nieces and nephews and the mother of his children, Linda Burton of Alexandria.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Charles Boeger

Graveside services honoring Tim’s life and legacy will take place at 1:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Forrestville Cemetery in Boone Township.

The family will receive friends at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria from noon to 1 p.m.

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking at all times.

Mike and Connie Owens are honored to care for Tim and serve the Boeger family.

