

SUMMITVILLE – Michelle R. McCune, 62, of rural Summitville died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at St. Vincent Ascension Regional Hospi-tal, Anderson after an extended illness.

Michelle was born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Nov. 16, 1958 and was the daughter of John and Mary (Peterson) Brenner.

On Sept. 1, 1984, she married Gregory McCune.

She was a homemaker and was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She always enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were golden in her eyes. Michelle was an avid reader and loved mystery novels by James Patterson.

Left to carry on her legacy of love is her husband of 36 years, Greg McCune; her children, Noah (Nancy) McCune and Holly (James) Griggs; her grandchildren, Kyan, Jake, Maddison, Cadince, and Hunter; and grand-grandchildren, Milo, Myles and Ryker; a brother, John (Carolyn) Brenner; and her sister, Pam (Rich) Haynes. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Greg and Michael Brenner.

A gathering of family and friends to remember Michelle will be held today, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Whetsel Funeral Service, Alexandria from 4 to 6 p.m. Cremation will follow.

Due to the current health conditions and in accordance with the state’s mandate, facial covering is required, and social distancing will be observed.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored to care for Michelle and serve the McCune family once again.

Online condolences visit Michelle’s tribute page on our website www.whetselfuneralservice.com.