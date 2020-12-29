Laura R. Stoker Telford



MUNCIE – Laura R. (Fink) Stoker Telford, 81, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 following an extended illness.

She was born in Alexandria on Jan. 20, 1939 to Howard and Sue (Trout) Fink and had lived in the Muncie area for the last 30 years.

Laura graduated from Alexandria High School with the Class of 1957.

She worked previously at Kirkman’s Jewelry and Star China as a sales clerk.

Laura enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, animals, sports, and being outdoors. Time spent with her family was very important to her.

Survivors: sons, Eric (Deborah) Stoker of Middletown and Glen (Penny) Stoker of Pendleton; daughter-in-law, Cecelia Stoker of New Whiteland; grandchildren, Kylie (Eric) Martin, Samantha (Patrick) Dickson, Brandy (fiancé, Adam Harpenau) Stoker, and Blake Stoker; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Martin, Kathryn Martin, Emma Dickson, and Quinn Dickson; sister, Jane (Harold) Rector; brother, John (Claudia) Fink; and several nieces and nephews.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Max Stoker and Elvin Telford; and her middle son, Duane Stoker.

Services honoring Laura’s life and legacy took place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria with the Rev. Jerry Young officiating. Interment followed in Park View Cemetery in Alexan-dria.,

Owens Funeral Home

