

Jane Ann Worl, 80, Tipton, passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor.

She was born Oct. 29, 1940, to Virgil and Ellen (Wooldridge) Mugg in Howard County.

On April 14, 1957, she married Terry Worl, who preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 2020.

Jane was a graduate of Eastern High School. She retired from Delco Electronics after many years of service. Jane enjoyed her kids, cooking and gardening.

Jane is survived by her children, Jamie (Ed) Burris Worl, Jeff Worl and Mike Worl; grandchildren, Heather Rae (Brian) Hubler, Amber Kay (Kyle) Osterhage, Jeffery C. Worl, Sage Worl and Dawson Worl; great-grandchildren, Kane Osterhage, Kaela Osterhage, Riley Hubler, Brayden Hubler and Jordon Worl; brother, Bill (Carol) Mugg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Terry, Jane was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Mugg

Private family services will be with Denny Hart officiating. Burial will follow in Amboy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association in Jane’s memory.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.