David Allen Hankins, 60, of Tipton, died at 1:55 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

He was born on April 14, 1960, in Tipton. David was the son Lewis “Lew” and Glenda Pauline (Blackburn) Hankins.

He is survived by his father, Lew Hankins of Tipton; a brother, Michael L. Hankins of Sarasota, Fla; a sister, Debra L. Hankins of Elwood; his aunt, Loretta Rowe of Greentown; and several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Young-Nichols

Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hankins family.