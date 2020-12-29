Betty J. Paddock



Betty J. (King) Paddock, 100, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 following a brief illness.

Betty was born in Frankton, Ind. on July 7, 1920 to Chester S. and Ruth (Braddick) King.

She graduated from Frankton High School in 1938 and on Jan. 5, 1941, she married her high school sweetheart, Clinton Paddock. They were married 67 years before Clint died on Dec. 12, 2008.

Betty was very active her entire life. In her younger days she enjoyed swimming in Pipe Creek, bicycling, playing softball, badminton, croquet, and tennis. At the age of 18, she and her friends formed a Bridge club which continued for more than 60 years. She loved playing Euchre and Rook with family and friends. She also enjoyed bowling and worked for a short time at Wells Lanes in Elwood.

Betty worked at Guide Lamp in the early 1940s until she started a family and became a stay at home mom. She later worked at J.C. Penney in Anderson for 15 years. loved vegetable gardening and flower gardening and was a dedicated farm wife to Clint.

Betty was a Baptized Christian and served Jesus in the Frankton Christian Church until her Alzheimer’s diagnosis. She was active in Sunday School, the Dorcas Circle, and a faithful alto in the church choir for many years.

She was a very social, fun-loving person and was an avid lover of music, singing and dancing. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Clint; parents, Chet and Ruth King; grandparents, Jim and Mittie Braddick and Frank and Lydia King; brothers, Norman King and James F. King; sisters, Mildred Abernathy and Jean Ann Swinford; and great- granddaughter, Lauren Ann Blevins.

Survivors include her daughter, Melanie (Dallas) Jent of Alexandria; son, Steve (Mary) Paddock of El Paso Texas; grandchildren, Laura Bath (Scott) Blevins of Alexandria, Brian (Jessica) Jent of Anderson, Meagan Wilson of Frankton, and Myndee Giron (Manny) DeAvila of El Paso, Texas; great-grandchildren, Lindsay (Matt) Sherck, of Cicero, Dallas Blevins of Alexandria, Clayton Giron of Texas, Isabelle Wilson of Frankton, Camryn, Brooklyn, and Jordyn DeAvila of Texas and Ethan and Gracie Jent of Anderson; great-great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Kyler, and Keegan Sherck of Cicero; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.

A public graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at K. of P. – I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating.

Wearing face masks and social distancing is required.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Community Hospital third floor for their compassionate care of Betty for the past few days.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton Christian Church, P.O. Box 176, Frankton, Ind. 46044.

Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to serve the Paddock family at this time.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com