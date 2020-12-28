Thomas Whelden Luse



Thomas Whelden “Tom” Luse, 58, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Ascension / St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

He was born Feb. 28, 1962 in Elwood, the son of Whelden “Bud” and Carolyn J. (Boll) Luse.

Tom was a 1980 graduate of Elwood Community High School.

He was employed at Elsa Corporation in Elwood for the past 26 years as a paint room technician. He liked his job, was a loyal worker, and was an excellent provider for his family.

Tom married April Dawn Williams on Sept. 22, 2008.

He was a former member of First Baptist Church in Elwood.

He loved to watch the Indianapolis Colts and Notre Dame football, and he was known for occasionally slipping in a nap during the games. Tom enjoyed taking trips with his family, and he also enjoyed camping at Hidden Lake campground for many years. Tom will be remembered as devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be forever missed by everyone who loved him.

Tom’s family includes his mother, Carolyn J. Luse of Elwood; wife, April Luse of Elwood; five children, Amber Hall (boyfriend Melvin) of Missouri, Jeremy Luse of Elwood, Robert Luse of Lawrence, Abigail Luse of Elwood, and Lorelai Luse of Elwood; two sisters, Debbie (husband Brian) Shallen-berger of Elwood and Lea Ann (husband Chris) Haas of Elwood; half-brother, Michael Luse of Elwood; brother-in-law, Ernest (wife Nancy) Cormican of Georgia; and five grandchildren, Alexis Ogden, Alora Luse, Alexzander Luse, Anthony Luse, and Arnold Luse.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Whelden Luse; all his grandparents; and father and mother-in-law, Terry Williams and Ruby Williams.

A funeral service celebrating Tom’s life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating. Cremation will follow the service, and burial will take place at a later date in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tom Luse Children’s College Fund to be established at Star Bank.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.