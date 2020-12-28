

NOBLESVILLE – Michael Thomas Langhammer, age 77, of Noblesville, passed away Dec. 26, 2020, at Riverwalk Village.

He was born March 11, 1943, to Kenneth and Margarite (Gutsch) Langhammer. He attended Indianapolis schools and graduated from Ben Davis High School with the Class of 1961. He then furthered his education at IUPUI.

He had first worked as a patrolman for the Indianapolis Police Department. During his free time he also worked security for various businesses. He then became a manager for various restaurants in the Marion County area. Lastly, he worked for Verizon in the customer service department.

Michael was an active member of Omega Christian Church where he also served as a deacon. He also was a member of the Noblesville Masonic Lodge and the Cicero Order of Eastern Star. Leisure time would find him using acrylic paints on cloth or canvas.

He married Barbara Ann (Sweitzer) Langhammer on June 28, 1963. She survives him. Additional survivors include a daughter, Sabrin Lynn (Mark) Shirley of Tipton; grandchildren, Harlie Shirley and Taylor Shirley; great-grandchildren, Nova and Atreus; and brothers, James, Dale and Robert Langhammer.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by a son, Mark Alan Langhammer.

Memorial contributions may be made to Omega Christian Church, 12763 E. 281st St., Arcadia, IN 46030.

No public services are scheduled at this time. Burial will occur at Lincoln Memorial Gardens near Zionsville.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel