Michael K. DiRuzza



ALEXANDRIA – Michael K. “Mike” DiRuzza, 71, of Alexandria died unexpectedly on Dec. 25, 2020 at his residence.

Mike was born March 23, 1949 in Elwood, Ind., and was the son Jack J. and Elvada (Garner) DiRuzza.

He was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the Class of 1967.

He then married Phyllis (McClung) DiRuzza on Jan. 21, 1968.

Mike was a well-known local businessman. He owned and operated the Alexandria Bakery for 35 years.

Mike was an accomplished artist. His artwork and creativity were very well known in the Alexandria community.

In 2016, Mike and Phyllis were awarded the Alexan-dria-Monroe Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award for outstanding service and devotion the community.

He was a member of the Church of St. Mary’s in Alexandria and the Alexandria Elks Lodge # 478 and Circle Up Friends.

Mike led by example on how to love and treat others, which made him a loving and caring father and grandfather who always enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends.

Left to carry on his legacy of love are his children, Andy (Nichole) DiRuzza, Brad (Jenny) DiRuzza and Lee Ann Jordan; his grandchildren, Noah DiRuzza, Olivia DiRuzza, Eli DiRuzza, Ella DiRuzza, Jack Jordan, and Cooper Jordan. Also surviving are his sister, Sue (Larry) Hueston and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis DiRuzza; his son-in-law, Jason Jordan; and his brothers, Joe Jones, Paul Jones, and Sam Jones.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service, Alexandria.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Professional Fire Firefighters Flower Fund, 212 S. Harrison St., Alexandria, Ind. 46001 or in care of the funeral home.

Due to the current health conditions and in accordance with the state’s mandate, facial covering is required, and social distancing will be observed.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored to care for Mike and serve the DiRuzza family once again.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit Michael’s tribute page on our website www.whetselfuneralservice.com.