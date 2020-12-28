James R. Hartwell



James R. “Jim” Hartwell, 73, of Elwood, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 following a full, well-lived life.

He was born Nov. 2, 1947 in Anderson, the son of Howard and Ruby (Closser) Hartwell.

Jim was a 1965 graduate of Alexandria High School. After high school, he attended Anderson University for undergraduate studies and later graduated from Ball State University with his Master’s Degree. He was a self-made man and worked his way through college entirely on his own.

Jim worked as a media center director and librarian for Lakota High School in West Chester, Ohio for many years before retirement.

He married Marilyn E. (Bambrough) Frazier on Nov. 24, 2001, and they shared 19 years of marriage together.

Jim was very intellectual and enjoyed literature, music, the arts, gardening, trivia, and horticulture. He was formerly the academic challenge coach in West Chester and coached high school football for many years. Jim especially enjoyed being outdoors and fishing in his free time. He had a great sense of humor and jokingly referred to himself as the “professional pike netter”. Jim was accomplished in many areas. He was talented with masonry and concrete work; and he enjoyed using his culinary skills with cooking and pairing wines. Jim was also an avid I.U. fan and was formerly a member of the Lions Club and various professional organizations. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jim’s family includes his wife, Marilyn Frazier-Hartwell of Elwood; three children, Dylan James Hartwell, Derek James Hartwell, and Dustin James (wife Felicia) Hartwell all of Ohio; two stepchildren, Brian (wife Tina) Frazier of Bargersville and Amy Mack of Virginia; brother, Tom Hartwell of Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Adysson, Ryder, Jacob, Hannah, Maggie, Derek, and Troy; six great-grandchildren, John, Josie, Louis, Michael, Mila, and Lilly; a nephew; and two nieces.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Timothy Hartwell.

A funeral service celebrating Jim’s life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Kal Rissman of St. John Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Wednesday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Northern Madison County Library System through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.