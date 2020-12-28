

GASTON – Cecil Hilton Bronner, 83, passed away at his residence Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 following an extended illness.

He was born on June 3, 1937 in Macon, Tenn. to William and Deliah (Stafford) Bronner and has lived in this area for the past 55 years.

Hilton was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the Class of 1956.

He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1962 with the rank of Sp4.

Hilton retired from skilled trades at Delco-Remy, formerly in Anderson in 1999 after 35 years of employment. He was an active member of the Prairie Grove Christian Church in rural Gaston. Hilton has been active in Masonry for several years and was a member of the former Alexandria Masonic Lodge. He currently was a member of the Matthews Masonic Lodge. He was a former Boy Scout leader. He owned and operated Bronner’s Christmas Tree Farm. Hilton enjoyed gardening, hunting, reloading and studying other religions.

Survivors: wife, Rita Sue (McCarty) Bronner, whom he married Nov. 27, 1959; daughter, Lynnea (Tom) Melham of Muncie; two sons, William (Tammy) Bronner and Scott Michael Bronner, all of Gaston; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren and two more expected; sister, Helen Wasson of Gaston; two brothers, Jimmy (Debbie) Bronner of Tennessee and Dennis (Elaine) Bronner of Alexandria and several nieces and nephews.

Hilton was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ed Bronner; one niece and one nephew.

Services honoring Hilton’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at the Prairie Grove Christian Church, 16775 N County Road 775 W, Gaston, Ind. 47342 with Brian Wise officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Thompson Cemetery in Gaston.

The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. At 12:45 p.m., the Matthews Masonic Lodge will conduct Masonic memorial rites at the church.

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking at all times. This policy is approved by Hilton’s family.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with Hilton’s service arrangements.