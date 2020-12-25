

ELWOOD – Robert G. “Jerry” “Crankshaft” Fox, age 76, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. at his residence following recent health issues.

He was born in Martinsville on April 6, 1944, the son of Glen and Evelyn (Vandagrifft) Fox. On May 19, 1966, Jerry married Andrea J. “Andi” (Seely) Fox and they shared 54 years of marriage together.

Jerry served in the United States Army for four years and retired from the Indiana National Guard after a total of 32 years of service to our country. He was a life member of the Elwood V.F.W. Post 5782, life member of AmVets Post 5 in Marion, member of the American Legion Post 46 in Tipton and a charter member of American Legion Riders Post 212 in Lapel. Jerry was also a member of the Quincy Masonic Lodge in Elwood, Elwood Elks Lodge, Alexandria Eagles Lodge and the Eagles Riders.

Jerry retired in 1995 from Delco Remy in Anderson after many years of employment. He drove a school bus for Elwood Community School Corporation for 24 years and he received the nickname “Crankshaft” while driving the bus. Jerry enjoyed working on cars, woodworking, riding his motorcycle and playing one of Santa’s helpers for many years. More than anything, he loved his family and enjoyed having big Sunday family dinners.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Andrea J. “Andi” Fox; three daughters, Dana (husband John) Whitaker, Jera (husband Tim) Fox-Bragg and Emma Fox; four grandchildren, AnaMaria (husband C.D.) Wilson, Ashley (husband Izel) Gonzalez, Emmalee (husband Chris) Ryan and Austyn (fiancée Kaylee Alfrey) Bragg; eight great-grandchildren, Kayden, Kaci, Kyra, Liliana, Aislynn, Kholt, Saoirse and Baby Bragg expected in 2021; and numerous extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Evelyn Fox.

A funeral service to honor Jerry will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood, with Pastor Greg Boyland officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. During the viewing and funeral service a 50 person limit in the building will be observed and face coverings and social distancing should be practiced per the current Indiana mandates.

To help honor Jerry’s willingness to support any veteran’s group; memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Riders Post 212, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital or Riley Children’s Hospital through the funeral Home.

