Marla Melody McElfresh



TIPTON – Marla McElfresh, age 72, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1948, to her parents, Clyde Pickard and Pauline (Badger) Pickard.

Marla grew up in Windfall and graduated from Windfall High School.

She married the love of her life, Danny McElfresh, on July 29, 1971, and he survives.

Through the years, Marla and Danny built a life dedicated to family and faith. Marla committed herself to serving her husband, children and grandchildren. She was loving, kindhearted and just an all-around great lady!

Her grandchildren were the pride of her life and she took time to create valuable memories with each of them. They all have their own set of funny stories, great meals (especially her fried chicken) and time spent listening to Grandma boss Grandpa around! But, what will be missed the most is simply the way she made each of them feel, valued and loved unconditionally. Marla was one of a kind and will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her!

Those left to carry on Marla’s legacy of love are her husband, Danny McElfresh; children, Tracy (Bret) McPhearson, John Massey, Brant Massey (Melissa Edwards) and Danny (Terri) McElfresh; grandchildren, Corey Massey, Shelby McPhearson, Nate Massey, Zach Massey, Erica (Danny) Tate, Nick Massey, Megan McElfresh and Abby McElfresh; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Lindra (Jerry) Hiatt; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marla was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Pauline Pickard; brother, Steve Pickard; and sister, Janelle Draper.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton. A private service will be held for family at a later date.

