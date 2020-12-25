

ELWOOD – Lewis B. Baker Sr., age 92, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at I.U. Health-Tipton Hospital following a long, well-lived life. He resided at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton for the last year.

He was born May 20, 1928, in Bolivar, N.Y., the son of Henry J. and Ella M. (Cossaboon) Baker Sr. Lewis attended Bolivar Central Schools in New York before serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Korea during the war and proudly fought at the famous “Pork Chop Hill” battle and he assisted in the early naming of “Old Baldy.”

Lewis married the love of his life, Ruth E. Harder, on June 14, 1951, and they shared 69 years of marriage together. Following his military service, Lewis worked in the grocery business nearly all his life. He retired from management with the Country Fair stores in Franklin, Penn. and also worked for several other grocery companies during his career.

Lewis had a strong faith in the Lord and was a longtime member of the Fox Street Church of God in Franklin, Penn., where he and his wife lived for 40 years. At the church, he served on several boards and enjoyed being the head usher.

Lewis was also a life member of both the Veteran of Foreign Wars (V.F.W.) and the Disabled Veterans (D.A.V.). He also served as a volunteer fireman for more than 50 years in New York and Pennsylvania.

Lewis enjoyed watching hockey, baseball and football, woodworking and especially loved watching all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and games. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who was a great provider for his family. His legacy lives on in the hearts of many family members he leaves behind.

Lewis’ family includes his wife, Ruth Baker of Elwood; son, Lewis (wife Carol) Baker Jr. of Elwood; daughter, Pamela (husband Mack) Campbell of Climax Springs, Mo.; two siblings, Grace McCrea of Richburg, N.Y. and Thomas (wife Marcia) Baker of Olean, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Caitlin (husband Greg) Boyland, Zachary (Monica) Vogus, Nathaniel (wife Pamela) Baker, and Joshua Campbell; step-grandson, Michael; four great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Ethyn, Kylar and Geralyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah Baker; and four siblings, Henry Baker Jr., Raymond Baker, Charles Baker and Margaret Weber.

Lewis’ wishes were to be cremated. A graveside service will be at a later date at Bolivar Cemetery in New York at the convenience of the family. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and the V.F.W. at that time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox St., Franklin, PA 16323 or through the funeral home.

