

ELWOOD – Joyce Ann Poore, age 81, of Elwood, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at her home following an extended illness.

She was born Aug. 13, 1939, in Elwood, the daughter of Thomas Leo and Annabelle (Castor) Ooton.

Joyce was a 1957 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School. She married Morris W. Poore on July 2, 1988 and they shared more than 12 years of marriage together until his passing in 2001.

Joyce worked in production at Delco Remy in Anderson for 27 plus years and retired in 1993.

She and Morris enjoyed living in Florida for many years following their retirement. Joyce especially loved working in her backyard and taking care of her flowers.

Throughout her life, Joyce had a strong faith and enjoyed attending church. There was nothing that Joyce enjoyed more than spending time with her family – especially her grandchildren. Joyce was the true Matriarch of her family and always put the needs of others before her own. Joyce will be lovingly remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Joyce’s family includes daughter, Debra (husband Rick) Tompkins of Elwood; two sons, Bryan (wife Beth) Glotzbach of Alexandria and Ron Riser of Elwood; two step-children, Morris (wife Melissa) Poore Jr. of Anderson and Brenda Coulson of Guam; a brother, Thomas “Perry” Ooton of Elwood; seven grandchildren, Kristi Tompkins of Elwood, T.J. Glotzbach of Alexandria, Caleb Glotzbach of Alexandria, Lacy Riser of Michigan, Cody (wife Ariel) Newby of Texas, Cory Newby of Georgia and Shalimar (husband Will) Foster of Frankton; niece, Justine Ooton of Elwood; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris Poore; and grandson, Justin Tracey.

A funeral service celebrating Joyce’s life will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Jerry Young of the Christian Congregation Church in Alexandria officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, prior to the service at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

