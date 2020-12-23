Robert G. “Jerry” “Crankshaft” Fox

Robert G. “Jerry” “Crank-shaft” Fox, 76, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at his residence following recent health issues.

He was born in Martinsville on April 6, 1944 the son of Glen and Evelyn (Vandagrifft) Fox.

On May 19, 1966 Jerry married Andrea J. “Andi” (Seely) Fox and they shared 54 years of marriage together.

He served in the United States Army for four years and retired from the Indiana National Guard after a total of 32 years of service to our country.

He was a life member of the Elwood V.F.W. Post 5782, life member of AmVets Post 5 in Marion, member of the American Legion Post 46 in Tipton, and a charter member of American Legion Riders Post 212 in Lapel. He was also a member of the Quincy Masonic Lodge in Elwood, Elwood Elks Lodge, Alexandria Eagles Lodge, and the Eagles Riders.

He retired in 1995 from Delco Remy in Anderson after many years of employment. He drove a school bus for Elwood Community School Corporation for 24 years.

Survivors include his wife, Andrea J. “Andi” Fox; three daughters, Dana Whitaker, Jera Fox-Bragg, and Emma Fox; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Evelyn Fox.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, with Pastor Greg Boyland officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors to be held.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

During the viewing and funeral service a 50 person limit in the building will be observed, and face coverings and social distancing should be practiced per the current Indiana mandates.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Riders Post 212, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, of Riley Children’s Hospital through the funeral Home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com