

Joyce Ann Angell, 86, of Linton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Autumn Trace in Linton.

She was born in Elwood on Aug. 7, 1934, the daughter of Virgil and Elizabeth Clary.

Joyce was a 1954 graduate of Elwood High School.

She married Joe Angell July 3, 1955 and they had three daughters and a son.

She was a homemaker until starting a career in 1971 with J C Penney in Indianapolis, continuing in Brazil and Linton, until the Linton store closed in 1986.

Joyce was a member of Linton First United Methodist Church and Delta Theta Tau Sorority since 1979.

She enjoyed collecting dolls, her little dog Mini, and spending time with Joe and all of her family.

Joyce is survived by her three daughters, Vickie (Vic) Brown of Linton, Linda (Terry) Elliott of Linton, and Pamela Gentry of Linton; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Angell of Linton; two brothers, Bill and Michael Clary; eight grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Brown, Nickie Gentry, Cory (Stephanie) Gentry, Jennifer (Cullen) Cundiff , Lisa Elliott, Jeremy Elliott, Chris (Megan) Angell, and Nick (Tasha) Angell, and eight great-grandchildren, Cordell, Zoey, Romeo, Miley, Rylee, Peyton, Caden, and Maverick, and two great-grandchildren due in April and June.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Angell; a son, Mark Angell on May 8, 2011, and a brother, Bob Clary.

Funeral services will be held at Welch & Cornett Funeral Home in Linton at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, with the Rev. Ben Biggs officiating. Burial will follow at in Fairview Ceme-tery in Linton.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Per State of Indiana requirements, mask must be worn, social distancing will be practiced and only 50 people will be allowed in the facility at any one time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the City of Linton, Humphreys Park fund, through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared with Joyce’s family at www.welchcornett.com.