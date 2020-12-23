

KEMPTON – David Paul Lasniewski, 66, of Kempton died on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1954 in Greenbush, Minn., to Robert and Julianna (Kukow-ski) Lasniewski.

On Oct. 15, 1983, he married Christina Brock and she survives. The couple enjoyed 37 years together raising a son and enjoying each other’s company.

David also resided in Glasgow, Mo. where he graduated from Glasgow High School in 1972 and Slater, Mo., then later in Kokomo. He was an over the road truck driver, then worked on line production for Chrysler, and finished his career as a fork truck driver, working there for over 15 years.

David was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and belonged to the Disabled American Veterans.

He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as a Demolition Engineer.

David enjoyed attending Rendezvous events, Civil War days, and muzzle loading guns. He and Chris went to a lot of auctions, flea markets, and antique stores.

David was very active with the Boy Scouts of America and helped shape countless lives over the years. He served as Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 595 and twice volunteered at the Boy Scout National Jam-boree. David was a master craftsman and enjoyed making stained glass and wood working the old-fashion way. He made spoons out of wood and was also a master wine maker. To say David was a mechanic is an understatement. He created his own car, front half from a Dodge Monaco and the back half from a Chrysler Newport. He was able to work his way through any problem and come up with a practical solution.

He is survived by his wife, Christina; a son, Andrew David Lasniewski of Kemp-ton; his mother, Julianna Lasniewski of Grants Pass, Ore.; siblings, William Lasniewski and wife Terry of Grants Pass, Judy Kitzke and husband Tom of Prairie View, Kan., along with several nieces and nephews including a special niece Tabitha Lamp and her daughter Ivy and a childhood friend, Leon Miksatko.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and a brother, Victor Lasniewski.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Brock presiding.

Visitation will occur at the church from 11 a.m. Monday until service time. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Cemetery with military honors by the Tipton American Legion.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the church. The funeral will be recorded for watching later on David’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 575 N. Pennsylvania St, Room 324, Indianapolis, Ind. 46204 or Humane Society of Tipton County, 403 Oak Street, Tipton, Ind. 46072.