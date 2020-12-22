

TIPTON – Linda L. Michel, 73, of Tipton died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Millers Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born on April 8, 1947 in Kokomo to R. Clifford and Louise (Holt) Stover.

On June 21, 1969, she married T. Neil Michel and he survives. The couple en-joyed 51 years of marriage together and raising a family.

Before calling Tipton home Linda lived in Kokomo for 22 years. She was a devoted housewife to Neil and the kids. She also worked at the Polar Bear, which later became Dairy Queen and she would work at the Tipton Middle School Cafeteria during the school year. Linda was also a devoted volunteer for 25 years at the Tipton Hospital.

Linda was a member of West Street Christian Church.

She was a graduate of Kokomo High School and played a mean game of Euchre. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, and knitting. Linda was very personable, never meeting a stranger. Neil and Linda loved going to the tractor shows together, meeting up with old friends, making new friends, and showing off their IHC and Cub Cadet tractors. As the grandkids grew up, she loved to go cheer them on at various sporting events. Linda enjoyed cooking and listening to music. Family was always very important to Linda and she was very proud of each family member.

Linda is survived by her husband Neil; two children, Kathy L. Haley of Pendleton, and Melody A. Clouser and husband Craig of West Point, Ind.; three grandchildren, Emma Clouser, Peyton Clouser, and Olivia Haley; sister-in-laws, Lou Michel of Tipton, Annette Stover of Kokomo, and Cindy Stover of Kokomo; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Clifford Stover, Dennis Stover and James Maurice Stover.

Linda’s funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. V.J. Stover presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday starting at 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Linda’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Linda’s honor to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indiana-polis, Ind. 46240 or the donor’s favorite charity.