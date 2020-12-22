SUMMITVILLE – Jerry D. Bair, 76, entered in to peace at his residence on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 following an extended illness.

Jerry was born on Jan. 19, 1944 in Muncie to Tom and Alice (Relfe) Bair and had lived in Summitville for most of his lifetime.

He was a graduate of Summitville High School with the Class of 1962.

Jerry retired from Delco-Remy in 1972 after 12 years of employment.

He was a well-known farmer in Van Buren Township. He and his wife Peggy were groundskeepers at Vinson Memorial Cemetery for several years.

He served in the Army Reserves.

Jerry was a member of the Summitville United Methodist Church and had served on the Van Buren Township Advisory Board. He had also served on the Farm Bureau Insurance Board.

Family time was very important to Jerry, especially the time he spent with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy (Shaw) Bair, whom he married June 12, 1966; daughters, Anita Rod) Tobias of Elwood and Amie (Jamie) Henry; a son, Andy (Melissa) Bair; four grandsons, Kyle Tobias, Kurt Tobias, Levi Bott and Cameron Bair; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Bair and Alexis Bair; stepgrandchildren, Tyler King, Courtney King, Porter Rose. Micheala Kramer, Kenneth Kramer and Kierstyn Kramer; brother, Larry (Peggy) Bair of Summitville; brother-in-law, Terry Shaw of Spring Hill, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A public inurnment service of Jerry’s cremains will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 in the Vinson Memorial Cemetery at Summitville. Pastor Jason Sanders will officiate.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville United Methodist Church, 600 East Walnut Street, Summitville, Ind. 46070, or the Summitville Volunteer Fire Department, 813 East Mill Street, Summitville, Ind. 46070.

Current mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking at all times.

