

William “Bill” A. Howard Jr., 92, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

He was born May 4, 1928, in Indianapolis, to the late William A. and Nora Lee (Rooks) Howard.

He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.

Bill was a trooper with the Indiana State Police for 22 years having served at the Pendleton Post. He was a proud member of Pioneers of the Indiana State Police and other ISP associations.

Bill was a member of the New Horizons Methodist Church. He had also been a member of the Quincy Masonic Lodge #230 F. & A.M., Elwood Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #71, the Murat Temple and several other associations where he served in many positions.

In his youth, Bill won many accolades and trophies for bicycle racing, even having been an Olympic hopeful. He was a champion for the Special Olympics, having coached a variety of sports. Along with his wife, he co-founded a school for special needs children in Madison County.

Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis (Tharp) Howard; son, Randy (wife, Becky) Robinson; grandchildren, Greg (wife, Alissa) Robinson and Angela Robinson; great-grandchildren, Aberdeen, Ewan and Cruz; sisters, Betty L. Layman of Eureka, Calif. and Edna Mae (husband, Al) Peetz of Danville, Ill.; sister-in-law, Joyce Ann Howard of Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Richard “Rickie” Howard and brother, James O. Howard.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory, with the Rev. Brad Hensley officiating. Burial will be at East Maplewood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of services at the funeral home.

