

LAFAYETTE – Virginia Mae Sizelove, 96, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Aster Place in Lafayette.

She was born in Elwood on Nov. 19, 1924, to Harrell and Gladys (Hartley) Warner. She married James C. Sizelove on April 11, 1942. He preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 1999.

Virginia graduated from Wendell Willke High School in Elwood. She had been the executive secretary for the general manager of Delco Remy for more than 40 years. In her younger years, she and her husband had been members of the Elwood Country Club where they enjoyed playing golf with couples.

Virginia is survived by her nephew, Douglas (Jan) Conner; niece-in-laws, Malinda Hannah and Jane Conner; six great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Genice Conner and Bonita Hannah; and nephews, Donald Conner, Dave Conner and Mike Hannah.

A family graveside service will be on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Elwood City Cemetery where burial will follow after the service. Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia’s honor to the Carl and Betty Erskine Society Special Olympics Indiana, 6200 Technology Center Rd., Suite 105, Indianapolis, IN 46278

