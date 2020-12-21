

ALEXANDRIA – Terry Lee Richardson, 66, of Alexandria, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Community Hospital at Anderson.

He was born in Elwood on Aug. 27, 1954, and was the son of Melvin L. Richardson and Mary R. (Lundy) Cowart.

Terry retired from General Motors in 2008. After his retirement, he worked part time at Harvest Market in Alexandria.

Terry was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. His children fondly remember him playing his guitar and singing with them on Saturday mornings. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping. He was a member of the Indiana Slabmaster’s Club. Terry loved sports, especially high school sports. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Indianapolis Colts.

Left to carry on his legacy of love are his children, April (David) Clabaugh, Angel (Jeff) Cummings and Terry Richardson; his fiancee, Dena Hayes; and his grandchildren, Logan Clabaugh, Weslee Clabaugh, Liam Cummings, Lilly Cummings, Nicholas Morales and Kylie Richardson.

Also surviving are his brothers, Larry Richardson, Jeff Richardson and Robert Cowart and his sisters, Sherry (Jim) Rebuck, Cindy (George) Lakin and Lynnette (Jim) Spencer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary R. Cowart; stepfather, Norman Cowart; father, Melvin Richardson; and a brother, Dean Cowart.

A graveside service will be today, Dec. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria with Bud Whetsel officiating and burial will follow.

Friends may call at Whetsel Funeral Service in Alexandria today from noon to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Due to the current health conditions and in accordance with the state’s mandate, facial covering is required and social distancing will be observed.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored to care for Terry and serve the Richardson family.

