

Rusty William Loy, age 67, of Elwood, passed away on Dec. 4, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Oct. 7, 1953, to Randall Jefferson Loy and Rose Marie Loy (Bussard).

Rusty was a graduate of Elwood High School, class of 1972. He was a wrestler, football player, in a band “The Renegades” and started his (by ear) piano tuning business at the age of 16. He won the cleanest car and best dancer his senior year.

He spent many days watching Bandstand and Soul Train to perfect his dancing skills.

He went on to work for Guide Lamp for 27 years, then went on to work at Metal Fab for seven years and retired from General Motors. His favorite job was later in life working at Superior Tote Solutions for three years having the time of his life with his nephew, Shawn McGuire and several lifelong friends.

He spent many years supporting Elwood sports following Amber throughout travel basketball all over the country and traveling four hours to see every college game, sleeping zero to make work on Mondays, being a youth football coach, youth softball coach and youth and high school wrestling coach. Coaching his son at ages 5, 7, and 9 to win State Champion in Freestyle Wrestling. Following him to wrestle in college, he loved every minute.

In his later years, he, along with Pam, followed their granddaughter Liv and her travel ball teams, Indiana Dreams and Indiana Magic Gold 06, all over the country.

He lived his days in tie dye shirts and had a contagious smile making everyone in the room laugh at his jokes and stories. He was a pillar of the community and all that knew him will miss every piece of him. He rode a Harley with the SIX VOLTS? 6VFF6V crew traveling all over, making special memories for many years. They owned another property in town and he drove his lawnmower across town waving to all his friends on his path weekly.

He is survived by wife of 45 years, Pam Loy (Fifi); daughter, Amber Loy-Boston (Chad Boston) of Elwood and Alivia Boston and Cyrus Boston; son, Tyson Loy (Bailey Loy) and grandson Vito of Kokomo; sister, Leslie Jo Richardson (Dan Richardson) of Elwood; sister, Connie Sue Nelson (Reese) of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; mother-in-law, Joyce Hughes; and mother, Rose Loy.

He is also survived by special nephew Shawn McGuire and wife (Anna) of Summitville; great- nieces and nephews, Paul, Lauren and Micheal; niece, Angie Helminiak (Rick) of Cicero and Gabrielle, Aaron, Katherine; niece, Heidi Amos wife (Keri Sweet) and daughters, Keeli and Kanie Sweet of Keller, Texas; brother -in-law, Donnie Hughes and Wesley of Elwood; aunts, Mary Maddox of Greentown and Bernice Webb of Warsaw; and countless friends that have always been like family.

To uphold Rusty’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life on New Year’s Eve at the Elwood Elks from 7 p.m. to midnight to give him his big party. We know this is a hard time, but we promised to give him his big send off.

Much love and peace out,

The Loys and the Bostons