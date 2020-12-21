

RICHARDS, N.C. – Martin A. Updegraff, of Richlands, N.C. and formerly of Elwood, passed away Friday, Dec. 11 after a brief illness.

Marty was born Aug. 13, 1949, in Elwood, to Elmer and Doris Updegraff and attended St. Joseph Catholic School. He was a 1968 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School.

He married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Lynn Puterbaugh, then embarked on a 28-year career serving his county in the United States Marine Corp, retiring with the rank of Gunny. Upon retirement, Marty and his wife Lynn, with son Daniel, settled in Richlands, N.C., where he became a Forest Ranger with the North Carolina Forestry Department. He also attained the rank of chief with the Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Doris Metz; an infant daughter, Elaine; his mother-in-law, Mary Puterbaugh; and many aunts and uncles.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Lynn Puterbaugh Updegraff of Richlands, N.C.; son, Daniel (Tammy) Updegraff of Raleigh, N.C.; brother Tom (Marsha) Updegraff of Colorado; sister, Marjorie Franz of Frankton; brother-in-law, Jay Puterbaugh of Elwood; sister-in-law, Carol (Bobby Hartley) Puterbaugh of Elwood; aunt and uncle, Eileen and Dallas Walker of Elwood; and many cousins.

A celebration of life took place on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Rhodestown Fire Department celebrating his 31 years of service to his community and his life he lived with family.